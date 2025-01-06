Rumor: Titans 'Love' Miami QB as Possible First Pick
The Tennessee Titans are officially on the clock. After the New England Patriots ended up winning in Week 18, the Titans will hold the No. 1 overall pick.
Landing the top pick could not have come at a better time. Tennessee badly needs to find a new franchise quarterback after it has become clear that Will Levis isn't that guy and Mason Rudolph most certainly isn't either.
At the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward appear to be the top two quarterbacks on the board. If the Titans want one of those two guys, they will have their pick.
With that being said, it sounds like Tennessee has heavy interest in one of them.
According to a report from Benjamin Allbright, Tennessee is "rumored to love Cam Ward" and could make him the No. 1 overall pick.
Ward is coming off of a massive season with the Miami Hurricanes during the 2024 college football season. He took his game to a completely new level and has set himself up to be potentially be the top pick in the draft.
He ended up completing 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. He also picked up 204 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Standing in at 6-foot-2 and just under 225 pounds, Ward has great size for an NFL quarterback. He has solid athleticism to extend plays and he has a big-time arm.
On the outside looking in, he looks the part of a potential NFL franchise quarterback.
Of course, there are no guarantees in the NFL Draft. Taking any player is a gamble.
Passing up on Sanders for Ward would also put a lot of pressure on the young signal caller. A lot of people have been expecting Sanders to be the top pick, but the Titans might like Ward more.
Only time will tell, but the offseason is going to be wild. Fans should buckle up and get ready for a ton of rumors and speculation about what Tennessee could end up doing.
