Titans' T'Vondre Sweat Arrives to Game Showing Off Viral Play
Tennessee Titans rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat is wrapping up his first season with the team with their Week 18 matchup against the Houston Texans.
Sweat has endured highs and lows during his first season in the NFL, but one of his brightest spots came when he recovered a fumble and threw a stiff arm against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.
Here's a look at the play:
The play happened just three weeks ago, but Sweat already has merch from the moment. He debuted a new look ahead of today's game against the Texans.
Could this bring Sweat some good fortune ahead of his final game against the Texans? Perhaps it could.
Despite having a successful first season in the league, Sweat only has one sack to his name so far. However, it came back in Week 12 against Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, who just so happens to be on the other side of the line of scrimmage again today.
A second Sweat sack would be nice, but the Titans would probably rather have a win if they had to choose between one or the other.
Kickoff for today's game is set for 12 noon CT.
