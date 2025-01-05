Titans Bench Will Levis in Final Game
The Tennessee Titans wanted to give Will Levis one last chance to make an impression against the Houston Texans.
Unfortunately for the second-year pro, it wasn't a good one.
Levis completed just 3 of 5 passes for 31 yards on three drives that ended in punts before Mason Rudolph entered the game in his place.
With the Titans potentially in line for the No. 1 overall pick, which could lead them to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward, it looks like Levis' chances of staying the Titans starter are coming to an end.
Assuming he doesn't come back into the game, Levis' final stats for the year include 1,916 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for the Titans.
Rudolph is in the game now and he will look to bring the Titans out of a 13-0 hole that they dug themselves into.
The Titans allowed a touchdown on the opening drive to Nico Collins and then surrendered a 92-yard rushing touchdown to backup running back Dameon Pierce.
Perhaps Rudolph can give the Titans a spark as they look to end their disastrous regular season with a little something to cheer about.
