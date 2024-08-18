Titans Might Have Kicker Controversy
The Tennessee Titans would not have won their 16-15 contest against the Seattle Seahawks without three fourth-quarter field goals from rookie Brayden Narveson.
Narveson, who turns 25 next month, kicked at Western Kentucky for three years before transferring to NC State for his final season in 2023. He knocked down 18 of his 23 attempts in his senior year, including a 57-yarder in a game against Duke. He broke his collegiate best with a 59-yarder in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks before nailing a 46-yard field goal to win the game for the Titans.
Narveson is currently the second-string kicker behind Nick Folk, who turns 40 in early November. So, that begs the question, is there a kicker controversy in Tennessee? Coach Brian Callahan says no.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, Folk has a "firm grasp" on the kicking job this season, but he "loved seeing success" from Narveson.
For kickers, and for every position for that matter, the preseason isn't always about playing for your team because it can be an audition for the 31 other teams. While this rings true for everybody, it especially is a thing for kickers since all teams care about is if you are accurate and can kick from long distances.
Narveson proved to the Titans and the rest of the league that he can kick in the NFL. He made all three of his clutch field goals, including one from nearly 60 yards and a big-time pressure kick from 46 yards to win the game. That should certainly get him on the radar for other teams that may not be thrilled with their current kicking situation.
It's rare for teams to stray away from something they are comfortable with however, and Folk has earned his right to be the Titans kicker. In his first year with Tennessee, Folk made 29 of 30 field goals and 28 of 30 extra points, making him one of the most accurate kickers in the league.
So while Narveson had a good day, his chances of making the Titans 53-man roster are still slim.
