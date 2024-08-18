Titans Pull Off Comeback, Beat Seahawks on Last Second FG
The Tennessee Titans are sending their fans home happy after a 16-15 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium.
The game came down to the final drive, where quarterback Mason Rudolph led the offense down the field and set things up for a game-winning field goal from Brayden Narveson.
Here's a look at the game-winner from 46 yards out:
The Titans offense was sluggish in the beginning with Malik Willis under center. However, their defense did a decent job to keep the game close enough, only giving up 12 points in the first half.
The Titans got on the board with Rudolph's first drive of the day, which ended when he found wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 15-yard touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, the Titans were unable to get much going for the offense, but Narveson kicked the team to victory with field goals from 21 and 59 yards to take a 15-13 lead.
The Seahawks took a lead with 1:55 to go after a 50-yard field goal was made by Jason Myers, but Rudolph then led the team down on the game-winning drive with Narveson's third field goal of the quarter to seal it.
The heroics from Rudolph and Narveson should give the Titans something to cheer about going into the next week. It keeps the energy flowing and the idea that the team is building some strong foundations before they embark on the very long 18-week season that begins on Sept. 8.
The win gives the Titans a second win for the preseason, improving their record to 2-0.
The Titans will play one final preseason game on the road next Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on NFL Network.
