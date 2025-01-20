Titans' New GM Could Help Land Chiefs' Star Free Agent
The Tennessee Titans have officially landed former Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi to be their new general manager. It was a move that many across the NFL absolutely loved.
With that in mind, the Titans are now entrusting Borgonzi to rebuild their roster into a contender.
Heading into the upcoming NFL offseason, Tennessee will have some opportunities to take big leaps forward. They hold the No. 1 overall pick, where many think that they'll find their new quarterback.
However, there are quite a few holes throughout the roster that need to be plugged.
Could Borgonzi end up trying to bring some Chiefs' impending free agents with him to the Titans?
Justin Melo of Titan Sized has suggested that Tennessee could make a play for Kansas City star linebacker Nick Bolton this offseason.
"Linebacker is a secondary need for Tennessee this offseason, but nonetheless, it's a position that may require some attention," Melo wrote. "The only obvious starter is Kenneth Murray Jr., who may qualify as a cap casualty this offseason. Young players like Jack Gibbens, Cedric Gray, and James Williams have to earn full-time roles on a weekly basis."
"The Chiefs have declined opportunities to sign Nick Bolton to an extension. The former Missouri standout is about to witness his four-year rookie contract expire after enjoying his third 100-tackle season. Bolton would help fortify the middle of Dennard Wilson's defense."
At just 24 years old, Bolton would be a massive addition for the Titans. He is a legitimate star at the inside linebacker position and would help take Tennessee's defense up a big notch.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Chiefs, Bolton ended up playing in 16 games. He racked up 106 total tackles to go along with three sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, an interception, and six defended passes.
Clearly, he's the kind of defensive star who can make an impact all across the field.
Those are the kinds of players that the Titans will need to get back on track. His experience of winning Super Bowls and being a leader would help Tennessee as well.
All of that being said, this is just an idea and the Titans have not officially been linked to Bolton. But, with Borgonzi now onboard, it would not be surprising to see Tennessee have interest in pursuing him when free agency opens up.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!