Titans GM Discusses Offensive Line Moves
The Tennessee Titans made a few interesting adjustments with the roster across the past few weeks of this offseason, yet none of those changes likely stand out as more wide-ranging than the improvements made on the offensive line.
Thanks to the headliner additions of Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Dan Moore, Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler, and a few more swings taken further down the depth chart, the group is primed to look much different, and hopefully much improved following such a brutal year.
And in the eyes of Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, those signings in the offensive trenches could make for some huge strides forward on that side of the ball.
The most important of the bunch might be Moore, who comes in on a four-year, $80 million-plus deal to help iron out the left side of the line, ultimately an addition Borgonzi sees as a vital piece to the Titans' offensive game plan for 2025 and beyond.
"Moore is a younger guy, he's 26," Borgonzi said. "He started all four years in Pittsburgh, is durable. And he has played against some really good pass rushers in that division for years. We like the make-up of the person, liked him coming out of college. So, he'll bring not only the talent, but I think he'll bring some of the culture things you need, too, the person, the leadership. And all that was important to us."
Borgonzi continued to describe what Zeitler, and even their depth signing in former Jacksonville Jaguars lineman Blake Hance, brings to the table, noting the overall upgrade the names bring to the team's protection, but he also recognizes the team is far from done in sorting out their best possible group.
"And, Zeitler has done it for such a long time. It's amazing – he's 35 years old and he is still one of the best guards in football," Borgonzi said. "And he brings an element of dependability, toughness, and strength inside the pocket. Hance is smart, can line up in different spots, inside, outside. I've followed him since his [college] days. We still have work to do with depth and everything. We feel good about where we're at, but we're not done there yet."
There's still room to grow in the Titans' process of bolstering this unit, which could ultimately lean on addressing those questions later in April's draft to add a bit more depth and youth into the equation. Yet, the initial moves already taken place can provide a refreshed sense of optimism for whoever ends up taking the reigns of this offense at the quarterback position.
In due time, we'll see if these major investments will end up paying off in the long run, but when asking Borgonzi himself, he's confident in what lies ahead for this team upfront.
