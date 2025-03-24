Cam Ward Sends Bold Message to Titans at Pro Day
High officials within the Tennessee Titans front office were among the many evaluators attending potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward's Pro Day at Miami.
Ward, who turns 23 in May, is currently the favorite to be taken by the Titans with the No. 1 overall pick, though there still is a debate about whether he will be the top selection versus players like Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.
Ward spoke with NFL Network's Brian Baldinger and Cameron Wolfe about his goals for Pro Day.
"I said, 'I'm solidfying it today,'" Ward said on NFL Network when asked about his case to be the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans are in position to take a quarterback with the top pick after signing Brandon Allen to be Will Levis' backup. Allen has been a third-string quarterback in the past, so it would make sense for the Titans to bring him on in that capacity.
This means that the Titans are preparing to add another quarterback this offseason, whether it be in the latter part of free agency or in the draft.
The Titans have hosted Ward for a pre-draft visit and met with him for dinner while in Miami, so it's clear that he is in the running for the top pick.
All he has to do is wait for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to say his name on the night of the first round of the draft on Thursday, April 24.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!