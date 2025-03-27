Titans Set for Private Workout With Shedeur Sanders
All of the buzz as of late surrounding the Tennessee Titans and the No. 1 overall pick has involved Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward but the team and new general manager Mike Borgonzi are still doing their due diligence ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set for upcoming visits with the Titans and Cleveland Browns.
"Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has workouts for the Titans and Browns in the days following his Pro Day."
There's a ton of reason to like Sanders headed into the draft. He finished his two seasons at Colorado 651 of 907 passing for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while adding eight rushing scores on the ground. Doing this all while being under a massive spotlight says a lot about Sanders as a player and person.
Despite the recent development, it's likely that the Titans will select Ward if they do end up keeping the top keep but former Tennessee Pro Bowl offensive tackle Taylor Lewan thinks that the team should avoid drafting a quarterback altogether.
"If I'm (Brian) Callahan, and I'm trying to think of how the NFL stands for 'Not For Long', I need to preserve my job, because if you start the way you did last year -- I love Callahan. I think he's a fantastic guy -- but it would essentially be, 'Hey, see you at the door. Don't let the door hit you on the way out,'" Lewan said recently on Up & Adams. "So I would have a hard time, as a head coach, drafting a rookie in a draft class that has been criticized for not being very strong by the pros."
It won't be long until fans will find out which direction the Titans will go. The 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay.
