Analyst Rips Titans for Major Signing
The Tennessee Titans broke the bank to bring left tackle Dan Moore Jr. into the fold on a four-year, $82 million contract earlier this month.
Moore, 26, was a free agent who signed on the first day of the league's legal tampering period, and while it wasn't a surprise how quickly it took him to get signed, the money was a bit shocking.
The move prompted Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport to name the move to sign more as one of the "WTF" signings of the offseason so far.
"That the Tennessee Titans needed to improve their O-line was obvious. Assuming they draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick, they had to do something to improve the protection in front of him," Davenport writes.
"The Titans were wildly aggressive in that regard, signing free-agent tackle Dan Moore Jr. to a four-year deal that makes him one of the 10 highest-paid tackles in football."
"The problem is that in no world is Moore a top-10 tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed a whopping dozen sacks in 1,111 snaps a year ago. No tackle allowed more. His pass-blocking grade fell outside the top-60 among tackles."
"Bill Callahan is one of the best offensive-line coaches the NFL has seen, but it will take more than just coaching for this not to be a massive overpay."
Moore has a lot to prove with all of that money the Titans signed him for, and he's ready to prove himself. Tennessee feels like Moore could be someone the team can build the offense around, which is why it had spent all that money to bring him into the fold.
Time will tell if this was the right move for the Titans, but pundits are right to question the move for now.
