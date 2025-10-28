Titans HC Blasts Defense for Embarrassing Mistakes
The Tennessee Titans' defense has been the relative least of their numerous problems throughout the 2025 season, on which they are now 1-7 and still winless in the AFC South.
With rookie quarterback Cam Ward turning the ball over more time than he has delivered it for a score, the team engaging in an impromptu midseason search for a new head coach after Brian Callahan's sudden (if not eventually expected) firing and multiple injuries plaguing their key playmakers, it's been a debilitating ride for a franchise that hasn't looked put together in the better part of a half-decade.
An Especially Embarrassing Loss
Tennessee's streak of losses on and off the field was made worse by the state of their last outing; a blowout road loss to the Indianapolis Colts, who had already embarrassed the Titans at Nissan Stadium earlier this season.
In this iteration of the defeat, Indiana hung 38 points on a Titans team that only managed to muster 14 in return. Of course, Tennessee wasn't expected by really anybody to have a chance going in, but losing in runaway fashion to a division opponent (thus forfeiting the season series at 0-2) will always hurt a little more in retrospect, regardless of the odds.
The Wrong Side of the Highlight Reel
While the Titans' offense continued to appear lost, it was Tennessee's aforementioned defense that made headlines for allowing Colts star rusher Jonathan Taylor to spin the highlight reel with ease. Tallying two touchdowns and 153 yards on the ground, the back was simply unstoppable.
After the game, the Titans' interim head coach Mike McCoy didn't mince words on the team's inability to bring Taylor down.
"We missed too many tackles against a really good back, from the first play on... You see a lot of those explosive plays, and big plays that happen, and a number of them should be three-yard gains," he said.
"That's a talented back, but you have to wrap him up," McCoy continued. "You can't let him get out in space like we did. That's critical that we do a better job of tackling."
Of course, bringing down a current MVP candidate is much easier said than done, but Taylor's inhuman performance on the ground is undoubtedly a reflection of the franchise's fractured state. Heading into a four-game stretch at home, the Titans have what feels like one final string of competition to piece something together before this season, like the last one, is tossed into the proverbial rearview.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!