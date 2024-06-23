Titans QB Shares Favorite Lesson From Mike Vrabel
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis may have played just one season under Mike Vrabel, but that was more than enough time for Vrabel to leave a profound impact on him.
Levis, who took over as Tennessee's starter halfway through his rookie season, is preparing to enter his first season as a full-time starter. As he prepares for this big step forward, Levis opened up about one of his favorite lessons from his now-former coach.
"One of my favorite things he ever said was, 'Don't pay attention to the people who text you after wins, pay attention to the people who text you after losses,'" Levis said in an interview on 104.5 The Zone. "Know who your real people are and who's sticking [with] you through the good and bad times. I always look forward to seeing who's gonna be in my messages after a bad game opposed to a good game."
Levis, who turns 25 on Thursday, recalled how his phone lit up after an electric four-touchdown debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 29. Now, the young quarterback takes note of those who reach out when he doesn't have his best performance.
Even though the Titans are moving forward under new coach Brian Callahan, Vrabel's impact on his players won't be forgotten any time soon. As time goes on, more and more stories about Vrabel's character and leadership should come to light from Titans past and present.
