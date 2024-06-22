Titans' Will Levis Shrugs Off National Media Disrespect
Some NFL teams are treated far better than others by the media, and whether it's fair or not, the Tennessee Titans are seemingly not one of those teams.
The Titans play in a small market relative to the league's media darlings, so they don't get a ton of national coverage in the first place. Even when they do get coverage, though, it seems to be mostly negative, especially after Tennessee finished 6-11 and posted back-to-back losing seasons for the first time in nearly a decade.
Despite the lack of positive coverage, the Titans aren't bothered in the slightest. Starting quarterback Will Levis explained the team's thought process in a recent radio interview on 104.5 The Zone.
"I don't know. They're not in the building every day with us," Levis said. "They don't see the work we're putting in. They don't see the locker room culture that we're trying to build right now and no one does unless you're there.
"They can think what they think and we're going to do our best and we're going to prepare, regardless of what they think."
For Levis, it's better to just block out the noise entirely rather than use it as bulletin board material. While he said he used to use media slights as motivation, he's moved past that now.
"I used to be someone who would kind of take that (scrutiny) and use it to fuel me," Levis said previously, per Tennessee Titans.com. "But I feel like now, my only source of motivation is internal, and I am not going to let anyone else's opinions define how I work.
"They can say what they want, and we're going to go out here on Sunday and do our best to prove them wrong."
Levis, the No. 33 pick in last year's draft, took over as the Titans' starter mid-season and completed 58.4 percent of his passes for 1,808 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions. It was an up-and-down start, but he and the Titans believe the best is yet to come.
