Titans QB Showing Confidence in Key Area
Coming out of college at Kentucky, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis' biggest strength was his cannon for an arm.
Levis made his mark with his arm strength in college and it's what made him a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. While he slipped to the second round thanks to a surplus of high-end younger quarterback prospects, the now-25-year-old showed off his arm strength when given an opportunity in his rookie season.
"Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is many things, but he's certainly not lacking in confidence," CBS Sports contributor Garrett Podell writes. "His four passing touchdowns in Week 8 were tied for the most in NFL debut ever, but he then ended up throwing only four touchdowns the rest of the season (eight starts). His 10.3 air yards per pass attempt were the most in the NFL, showing a comfort in going deep, but he didn't connect often as his 58.4% completion percentage was the worst in the entire league."
While Levis didn't connect on as many throws as he would have liked to in his first season with the Titans, the team looked to help him out in that department this offseason. The Titans signed Calvin Ridley to be another deep threat for Levis and also brought in Tyler Boyd to be the team's newest slot receiver. Those reliable targets should help Levis get that completion percentage up.
However, Levis will still have the opportunity to throw more and more deep balls in the offense, especially now in the pass-centric system that new coach Brian Callahan is expected to run. Last year, the Titans were primarily focused on running the ball through Derrick Henry, which stunted Levis' potential overall.
Now, the offense is more geared for Levis' strengths and that should give him more confidence and opportunity to let the ball fly in the upcoming season.
