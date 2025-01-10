Titans Must Re-Sign Key Free Agent
No one knows what the Tennessee Titans are going to end up doing this offseason. There are a lot of needs to focus on in order to get back into serious playoff contention.
Obviously, the quarterback position is the biggest need on the roster. However, the Titans do hold the No. 1 overall pick and are widely expected to take either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders with that selection. That should solve the quarterback issues.
Looking past the quarterback situation, Tennessee will need to make sure that they have talented targets for whoever their signal caller ends up being.
Right now, they're projected to have Calvin Ridley as their top option. Outside of him, there is no one guaranteed to be back of note.
With that being said, there is one free agent that the Titans must make sure to re-sign in free agency.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine put together a strong 2024 campaign. He took a big step forward from the production that he had showcased in past years.
He ended up catching 32 passes for 497 yards and nine touchdowns this season in 17 games. The numbers as a whole aren't huge, but he was a massive red zone threat for Tennessee.
At 27 years old, Westbrook-Ikhine still has plenty of time left being an impact piece. Assuming his price doesn't get driven up astronomically high, the Titans should work hard to bring him back.
After that, Tennessee would still need to put in some work at wide receiver. Ridley and Westbrook-Ikhine are quality players, but the Titans would still need another playmaker.
Whether they target that wide receiver in the NFL Draft, free agency, or the trade market, they would simply need to find one more. They should target a player who would be a decently sized upgrade over what Tyler Boyd was this season.
It is going to be a very interesting offseason for Tennessee full of rumors and speculation. They have a lot of work to do, but they also have the assets needed to take a huge jump in 2025.
Hopefully, the front office under new leadership will be able to make the changes necessary to become a playoff contender once again. Bringing back Westbrook-Ikhine should be part of that strategy.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!