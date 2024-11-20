Titans Named Landing Spot for Aaron Rodgers
The Tennessee Titans could be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. They aren't necessarily going to be in the market for a long-term franchise quarterback, but a bridge quarterback could be of interest as well.
After drafting Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has been unable to prove that he can be a franchise caliber quarterback. Despite the calls to replace him, the Titans might opt to spend their first-round pick on a different position.
If the team wants to make a move to try and improve for the 2025 season at quarterback, they could opt to pursue a veteran signal caller that can start for a year or two as they look for another alternative.
One name to keep an eye on could be New York Jets' quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
Sports Illustrated recently took a look at five potential destinations for Rodgers if the Jets choose to move on. Tennessee was one of the teams listed as a possible suitor.
They talked briefly about Levis and his future, but then mentioned that if he's unable to prove himself down the stretch of the season, a veteran quarterback like Rodgers could be of interest.
"If he doesn't do enough to convince the Titans he's their quarterback of the future, it may be time for the team to explore some veteran options in free agency, where a bridge deal with a QB like Rodgers would certainly be of interest," SI writes.
Rodgers is in the middle of what has been a nightmare season with New York. The Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh and now have fired general manager Joe Douglas.
While the team as a whole has struggled, Rodgers has not played his best football either. However, he also hasn't been horrible.
On the season in 11 games, Rodgers has completed 63.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,442 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.
Those numbers are not on par with what fans have come to know and expect, but the team has been completely separated from each other. No one looks to be on the same page.
A change of scenery could be all that Rodgers needs to get back on track.
It may not be likely that the Titans would go out and sign Rodgers. But, they're listed as a potential suitor and could end up being a team to watch if they're interested in a short-term pickup to try and compete.
