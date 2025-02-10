Titans Named Suitor for Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams
The Tennessee Titans are going to be very active this offseason. With a big goal of being a playoff contender in 2025 after a brutal 2024 season, they have a lot of work to do.
Landing the No. 1 overall pick was a big help for the Titans. However, there are many different needs that they will need to focus on.
One of those needs comes at quarterback. Tennessee could also use an upgrade at the wide receiver position. They also have quite a few areas defensively that could use improvement.
With the NFL offseason now upon us, could the Titans look to land a quarterback and wide receiver package deal?
Tennessee has been linked on multiple occasions to New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that reports have out that the Jets will part ways with Rodgers this offseason, the Titans could look to pursue the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Could they also look to bring Davante Adams with him?
Christopher Hennessy of ClutchPoints has named Tennessee as one of the top potential suitors for the Rodgers and Adams package deal.
Obviously, this would only be a scenario to watch if New York cuts ties with both Rodgers and Adams. There is a chance that the Jets could still view Adams as a part of their future without Rodgers.
Rodgers ended up playing in all 17 games during the 2024 season. He completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Those numbers would be a huge ugrade from what the Titans had at quarterback last year.
As for Adams, he played 11 games alongside Rodgers after being traded to New York. In those outings, he caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. It's clear that Adams is still an elite No. 1 wide receiver option.
Being able to bring in both of those players and making the pick at No. 1 would give Tennessee three valuable players and upgrades from last year.
All of that being said, this is far from a guarantee. It's something to monitor and moves that would make sense, but only time will tell if it's a realistic option for the Titans.
