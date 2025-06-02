Titans Named in Trade Proposal for Pro Bowl TE
The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 season with more hope than they've had in recent memory. After the worst season of any team in the NFL in 2024 earned them the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, they selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward to be the hopeful leader of the franchise out of the depths of football sorrow.
In addition, the Titans also signed veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett and drafted Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor to give their rookie quarterback a solid corps of pass-catchers at his disposal. They also signed veteran offensive linemen Dan Moore and Kevin Zeitler to have more stable protection for Ward. And while Tennessee has had a productive offseason, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report says they can make one more move to really put their offense over the top, and that move is trading for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. In that trade proposal, Knox suggests that the Titans send quarterback Will Levis, as well as third and seventh-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft to Atlanta.
"A fresh start could benefit both the Titans and Levis," Knox writes. "Perhaps the two parties could find one by flipping Levis to the Falcons as part of a package for Pitts. Why would Atlanta be interested in Levis when it has second-year QB Michael Penix Jr. on the roster? Well, the short answer is that if the Falcons manage to move Cousins at some point this offseason, it'll need additional depth behind Penix. Levis hasn't played particularly well in the NFL, but he has far more experience (21 starts) than Easton Stick and Emory Jones. Levis would largely be a throw-in with a package headlined by a (likely) high third-round selection. For the Titans, Pitts would immediately upgrade Ward's supporting cast. Tennessee has a vastly underrated tight end in Chigoziem Okonkwo but some questionable receiver depth behind Calvin Ridley. Pitts could give Ward another playmaker in two-tight-end sets or as a big slot receiver in Brian Callahan's offense."
Should the Titans be able to pull off the trade for the former Pro Bowl tight end, it would give Ward a safety blanket, but also provide the offense with a versatile weapon and get the awkward Will Levis tension out of the building. It makes sense for all involved, especially if the Falcons don't see a long-term future with their former first-round pick.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!