Rams Sign Former Titans OT
The Los Angeles Rams are adding a former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle to the fold this offseason.
The Rams announced that they have signed veteran offensive tackle David Quessenbury to a one-year deal after he played the past two seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
Quessenbury was originally drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans before signing a four-year, $2.27 million rookie deal with the team.
He eventually parted ways with the Texans and signed to Tennessee's practice squad prior to the 2018 season. Quessenbury didn't appear in a game that year but eventually made his Titans debut in 2019 when he played in four contests.
In 2020, Quessenbury started six of 12 games for the Titans in the regular season before receiving his first-career playoff start in the AFC Wild Card against the Baltimore Ravens.
Quessenbury used 2020 as a springboard for 2021, as he started all 18 games with the Titans (including playoffs) that season. The Titans finished the year with a 12-6 record but were eliminated in their first game of the playoffs by the Cincinnati Bengals in a 19-16 loss in the AFC Divisional.
