Analyst Warns NFL of Titans’ Dangerous New Offensive Duo
The Tennessee Titans enter the 2025 NFL season with one glaring and major change on their quarterback roster, thanks to their selection of Cam Ward atop this offseason's draft.
For a rookie signal caller like Ward, there can be a wide range of expectations for how things could pan out during his first year in the fold. There's a world where he surges onto the scene as a day one star under center, or can face the ups and downs a young quarterback making a transition to the pros can often have.
Even for a number-one overall pick like Ward, league history has shown us examples of both ends of that spectrum being on the table, regardless of being that highly esteemed top prospect.
Yet, in the mind of NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, he sees the glass as half-full for the Titans and their rookie quarterback –– not just for how Ward may fare in year one, but also how he'll factor in alongside Titans head coach Brian Callahan.
Brooks recently broke down his picks for the top-five new quarterback-play-caller duos that NFL defenses should be most worried about for the season ahead, where the Titans' pairing of Callahan and Ward landed right in that mix.
"The marriage between the No.1 overall pick and Joe Burrow's former tutor should add some spice to the Titans' 26th-ranked offense that lacked pizzazz and pop with Will Levis under center in 2024," Brooks wrote. "With Ward bringing the talent, tools and tenacity that reminds me of a young Steve McNair, the Titans have a quarterback with the 'alpha dawg' persona to lead an eye-popping offensive transformation in Nashville. As a pinpoint passer with the capacity to drop dimes from various arm angles, the rookie should easily connect with Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson and Tyler Lockett racing down the field on crossers and diagonal routes, which will enable the Titans to showcase their QB1's elite arm talent and impeccable timing."
"Moreover, Ward's superb passing skills will allow Callahan to utilize more pages of his creative playbook to punish defenses for overloading the box to slow down Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears in the backfield. Considering how Ward orchestrated dramatic turnarounds at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami, he could help Tennessee quickly become an offensive juggernaut in the AFC."
It's not to say Ward is on track to be the next Joe Burrow, but if Callahan can manage to unlock some similar shades of that immediate production out of his rookie quarterback in year one, that only means great things for this Titans offense.
Pairing Ward with an improved offensive line and a batch of new weapons compared to last season is certainly a nice help for how his rookie season could soon transpire. However, none of those offseason additions will have the chance to elevate the Titans' rookie like Callahan can, set to be one of the most prominent voices in his ear for the foreseeable future, and one of the most critical people in the building to put him in a position to succeed.
If Callahan can put the pieces together to be the offensive guru he was once advertised as, this Titans offense could be a pleasant surprise for the year ahead.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!