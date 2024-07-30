NFL Suspends Titans LB Six Games
The Tennessee Titans pass rush is taking a massive blow on Tuesday.
According to NFL insider Paul Kuharsky, Titans pass rusher Arden Key is being served a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Key, 28, played his first season with the Titans in 2023 where he appeared in all 17 games, making 10 starts and notching 30 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Outside of Denico Autry and Harold Landry III, Key had the most sacks of any Titans player last season, so not having him for six games will be a big loss for the defense.
Before signing a three-year, $21 million deal with the Titans last spring, Key was bouncing around the league.
He was taken with the No. 87 overall pick in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders, who had him on the roster for three seasons. Key struggled to live up to his Day 2 draft status in his first three years in the league, which led him to be subsequently cut by the Raiders in March 2021.
A week later, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers and had a resurgence, recording a career-high 6.5 sacks in 2021 with the team. In 2022, Key moved to the east coast and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was again used as a situational pass rusher and recorded 4.5 sacks with the Jags.
His success in San Francisco and Jacksonville allowed him to sign a longer deal with Tennessee, but his second season with the Titans will see him compromised a little bit.
Key's first chance to return will come in Week 8 since the Titans bye will come before his suspension is up. That game will come up on Oct. 27 on the road against the Detroit Lions.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!