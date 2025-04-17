Titans Release Former Third-Round OT
The Tennessee Titans are parting ways with a former third-round pick as the team prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft next week.
Per team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans have released offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere after three seasons in Nashville. Tennessee selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Titans signed offensive linemen Brenden Jaimes, Sam Mustipher and Olisaemeka Udoh in a corresponding move.
Petit-Frere started 10 of 15 games this past season. He started all 16 of his appearances as a rookie in 2022 but played in just three games in 2023.
ESPN Titans reporter Turron Davenport said in February that Tennessee and Petit-Frere could both benefit by parting ways.
"Petit-Frere won the starting job in 2022 after being selected in the third round by the Titans and allowed only five sacks in 16 games," Davenport said. "Despite missing part of training camp last season, he started 10 games and appeared in 15. Last season, Petit-Frere played 65.2% of the snaps and allowed a team-high 14 sacks -- ultimately landing him on the bench and being inactive on game days. Maybe a change of scenery could spark something in Petit-Frere, who was once heralded as a top offensive line prospect."
The Titans will now shift focus to the 2025 NFL Draft, where they are expected to select Cam Ward at No. 1 overall.
