Titans Take Next Step With Frontrunner for GM Opening
The Tennessee Titans have been busy in their pursuit to find their franchise's next general manager. That hasn't stopped on Thursday, as the team has now taken the next steps with the top candidate for the position.
According to Turron Davenport of ESPN's NFL Nation, the Titans have officially completed their second interview with the Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan. Davenport notes that Sullivan has been seen as the favorite to claim the role.
Sullivan has been with the Packers organization since 2004, starting as a scout in Green Bay before moving his way up the ladder. Sullivan became the director of scouting in 2016 for two seasons before transitioning to the co-director of player personnel, then vice president of player personnel in 2022.
Now, Sullivan has an opportunity to jump to Tennessee and fill the void left by Ran Carthon, the Titans' recently fired general manager.
Sullivan is likely viewed as the favorite for the position due to his relationship with Titans' president of football operations, Chad Brinker. Brinker spent over a decade in Green Bay before landing in Tennessee starting in 2023, and could now be looking to add from the Packers' front office for his new regime.
With the completion of Sullivan's interview, the Titans have finalized the remaining six in-person interviews for their vacant general manager position-- which likely means a decision lies right around the corner on who will ultimately be the man for the job.
