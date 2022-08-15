Dupree Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor in Assault Case

Bud Dupree’s knee injury is behind him.

Now, his legal issues are a thing of the past as well.

The Tennessee Titans outside linebacker pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault offensive or provocative Monday, according to multiple reports, for an incident that took place at a downtown Walgreens hours after the team’s final home game of the 2021 regular season. The plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors.

According to TMZ.com, Dupree was sentenced to six months of supervised probation and was ordered to pay $418 in court costs. He also was required to take anger management classes, which – the website reported – he already has completed.

Dupree and some associates were involved in an altercation with a store employee on Jan. 2, hours after the Titans defeated the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium. According to a police affidavit issued at the time, what started as a verbal encounter turned physical, and Dupree ultimately grabbed the victim and his phone.

Dupree was charged two days later with assault-fear of bodily injury after two separate interviews with Metro police officers. He reported as scheduled for booking on Feb. 18.

The 2021 free agent addition is in the second year of a five-year, $82.5 million contract he signed with Tennessee in 2021. He played in 11 games in his first season with the team and was credited with 17 tackles, three sacks, 15 quarterback pressures and one forced fumble. He did all of that while still recovering from reconstructive knee surgery in December 2020, when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dupree has been healthy throughout the offseason and a regular participant in training camp, which resumes Wednesday, which will be the first of two days of joint workouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Titans and Buccaneers will conclude the week with a preseason game Saturday at Nissan Stadium.