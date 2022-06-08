For Radunz, It's Think Less, Play More in 2022

The 2021 second-round draft pick out of North Dakota State has a tendency to overanalyze things rather than trust his training.

NASHVILLE – Keith Carter respects Dillon Radunz's intellect.

But the Tennessee Titans offensive line coach does not want to see the 2021 second-round pick weigh himself down with too much thought.

Radunz saw only limited action during his rookie season. He was inactive for six games, including the Titans’ playoff loss to Cincinnati, and played just 124 offensive snaps overall.

But the 6-foot-6, 301-pound Minnesota native is expected to battle for the Titans’ starting right tackle spot this year.

One key for Radunz’s success? Avoiding what is sometimes referred to as paralysis by analysis.

“He’s very analytical, and he’s just got to learn to cut it loose and trust his training and trust his ability, and just kind of build that confidence and play fast,” Carter said. “He’s very smart, very intelligent, very cerebral. It’s just breaking through that wall of overthinking and (not) having that slow you down.”

Radunz is the first to acknowledge there was plenty to think about during his rookie season.

He was making the jump from FCS-level North Dakota State after playing just one game in 2020, shifting from his customary left-tackle position, and adjusting to a much different offense than the one he played for in college.

“All the newness and stuff -- like you’re in a new city, trying to figure out the team, trying to figure out the scheme,” Radunz said. “The schemes are a little different going from North Dakota to here and stuff like that. So just figuring that out and getting all that comfortability underneath my belt is huge. You can focus a little more on all the finer details.”

It’s difficult to read too much into OTA sessions for linemen. Players aren’t wearing pads and contact isn’t allowed.

Carter has seen some signs, however, that Radunz is playing less tentatively.

“Obviously we’re not full speed and all that kind of stuff, but you can see his footwork improve,” Carter said. “You can see him run to a sticking point, which is a specific thing on a certain block. So he’s starting to get confident and play faster and kind of play free, as opposed to sometimes slow and methodical.”

One thing that’s likely helped Radunz play more freely is the fact he’s spending most of his time at right tackle, the position he was drafted to play.

Radunz spent most of his rookie season cross-training at guard and tackle – on both sides of the center. His only start in 2021 actually came at left tackle, when he filled in for injured Taylor Lewan in Week 15.

“I think (focusing on one position) just gives him an opportunity to get comfortable and be in the same stance every day, see things from the same side of the ball every day and stuff like that,” Carter said. “So that’s always important. But it’s a luxury you don’t have in this league until you’ve earned that starting job. You only can dress seven or eight linemen, so you have to be able to play multiple positions. But I think it’s been beneficial for him.”

Lewan, who began his Titans career as the team’s swing tackle, sympathized with Radunz’s rookie challenge.

“I think it’s common sense to know the more you focus on one thing, the easier it’s going to be on that one thing,” Lewan said. “When you have to spread your mind across four or five positions, it’s a very difficult thing to do.”

Challenging as Radunz’s rookie season was, he believes the experience gained will prove beneficial.

He’s one year further removed from his days as a left tackle at a smaller college, one year into learning what’s necessary to become the Titans’ starting right tackle.

His increased comfort has allowed Radunz to further hone his skills and fine-tune details this offseason.

“A lot of it was just (physically) learning my body and the balance, how we run off the ball here, stuff like that,” Radunz said. “Just being able to make my body go into new movements that I wasn’t quite used to was huge, and obviously switching sides. I mean, it’s like you’re left-handed and then you go right-handed. So just being able to do that, physically, just getting my body used to that.”

Radunz said he is still far from perfect, but feels “way more confident” physically and mentally than he did a year ago.

The Titans are ready to see the improved version of Radunz displayed – at full speed -- when the hitting starts in July.

“He’s progressing the way we had hoped,” Carter said. “We’re excited, but still, we’ve got to get pads on and play real football. But he’s doing a nice job.”