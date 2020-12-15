NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Raiders Promote Vic Beasley to Their Active Roster

The one-time NFL sack champion still has yet to register a sack or a quarterback pressure this season.
Apparently, the Las Vegas Raiders like what they have seen from Vic Beasley. Even if it has not shown up in the statistics.

The Raiders (7-6) signed the former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker to their active roster Tuesday.

Beasley had been a member of Las Vegas’ practice squad since Nov. 23 and appeared in the last two contests as a gameday addition to the lineup. He got eight snaps with the Raiders defense in Dec. 6 victory over the New York Jets and 24 snaps last Sunday in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

On one of those plays against the Colts, he was wiped out by wide receiver Zach Pascal immediately after the snap.

Beasley has been credited with one tackle but has not registered a sack or a quarterback pressure. For Las Vegas.

The Titans released him on Nov. 4 after five games during which made three tackles, recorded on tackle for loss and forced one fumble. He did not register a sack or a quarterback pressure.

A first-round pick by Atlanta in 2015 (eighth overall), Beasley was the NFL’s leader in sacks in 2016. He has played seven games this season for two teams, one that is last in the league in sacks (Tennessee with 14) and one that is tied for second in fewest sacks (Las Vegas with 15).

“Beasley showed in practice that he was ready to go in there and play,” Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said late last week. “He’s really a difference-maker with his speed off the ball. It opens things up for some other guys when you have a guy like that that has some quickness off the ball.”

Guenther was fired following Sunday’s loss to the Colts. Beasley once again has a full-time job.

Tennessee Titans defensive end Vic Beasley (44) walks off the field after an overtime win against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium.
