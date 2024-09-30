Titans OT Opens Up About Early Struggles
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready to play against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, and right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere is eager to return to form.
Petit-Frere was benched in the second half of the Titans' Week 3 loss against the Green Bay Packers after allowing a sack and fumble. However, Petit-Frere has had a positive week of practice and believes he can improve against the Dolphins.
"I think the week's been good," Petit-Frere said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "A lot of practicing. We've been competing a lot this week. It's about making sure I know what I'm doing and being technically sound.
"That's always been my thing: In the NFL, it's the most competitive league, so every day is not guaranteed, so you have to compete. So, that's what it has been every day for me: Find a way to compete and get better … and become a better football player."
Petit-Frere has been competing for playing time against backup Jaelyn Duncan, who replaced him in last week's game, but didn't perform well enough to steal the job away from him.
Coach Brian Callahan shared that he could include both Petit-Frere and Duncan in his game plan against the Dolphins.
Simply put, Callahan will play whoever will help protect quarterback Will Levis better. The left side of the offensive line has done their part, especially rookie JC Latham, who has been one of the best left tackles in the NFL. However, the right side is forcing Levis into sacks and turnovers, and it needs to change.
If Petit-Frere doesn't show some progress from his past two weeks, it's possible that he may lose his chance to play at any point. Duncan may take advantage of his newfound opportunity and turn it into a starting job in the trenches.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!