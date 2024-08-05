Titans OL Thrilled to be Back With Team
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere has had a long journey to be back on the practice field at Titans training camp on Saturday.
Last season, Petit Frere missed time early because of a gambling incident that led to a suspension, then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in his third game back.
After missing the first five practices of training camp, Petit Frere was taken off the PUP list and was able to join his teammates in practice on Saturday.
In an interview by Tennessee Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, Petit-Frere had this to say about what it is like to be back.
"I'm just blessed to be here," Petit-Frere said. "I (hadn't) put on a helmet since October, until today. So, I am blessed to get another opportunity to be out here with the guys. It's been a long time coming,"
The third-round pick in the 2022 draft showed his potential in his rookie season. He started 16 games at right tackle allowing 5 sacks.
With the right side of the offensive line in question, Petit-Frere enters the competition for the starting right tackle spot, a competition he believes he is ready for.
"It's a whole new coaching staff, new players," Petit-Frere said. "Every year in the NFL is a chance to win, and a chance to compete. There is nothing guaranteed in the NFL. It's a great opportunity. I'm blessed to be here, to get to compete for the starting job, and to be with the guys."
Players coming off major injuries often struggle due to them rehabbing to recover and get back to their old selves instead of using that time to get better. While a tough task for anyone to hit their stride immediately after injury, Petit-Frere is a competitor looking to beat the odds.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!