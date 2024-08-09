Titan WR Eying Opportunity After Injury
The Tennessee Titans have one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL with DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd.
But there's depth behind the top trio as well. Treylon Burks has shined as a former first-round pick, but there's a sleeper in Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who could seize the opportunity as Hopkins is sidelined with a knee strain.
"We decided we wanted to [bring him back] because of what he’s done. I have a lot of respect for his journey. He’s had to earn it the hard way all the way through. Every year he’s played, he continues to show up and be reliable. That’s a really big part of playing receiver, it’s being where you’re supposed to be and being able to make plays. He’s a fantastic person. He’s on top of all the details and never has mental errors. He’s reliable when the ball comes his way. The more plays he makes, the more opportunities he’ll get. It’s been really nice having him in our room. He provides leadership and a veteran presence. It’s been good to have him as a compliment,” coach Brian Callahan said.
Westbrook-Ikhine, 27, had 28 catches for 370 yards and three touchdowns last season. He's played a complementary role in the Titans offense since he went undrafted in 2020, but now that Tennessee is transitioning towards more of a pass-heavy scheme, he has more of an opportunity to showcase his stuff.
Of course, he'll have to earn reps with a lot of competition ahead of him on the depth chart, but it's clear that the Titans really like him and will try their best to find opportunities for him to contribute.
Westbrook-Ikhine will get a chance to have some action in tomorrow's preseason contest against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!