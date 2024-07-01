Titans WR Ready To Prove Himself To New Staff
It may be hard to believe, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is now the longest-tenured member of the Tennessee Titans' offense as he enters his fifth season with the team.
With an all-new coaching staff coming in, though, his past tenure with the club hardly matters. Westbrook-Ikhine has had to prove himself each year just to stay on the roster, and he looks forward to doing so once again in front of a new audience.
"It's totally different," Westbrook-Ikhine said, per the team's site. "It's a completely different staff, system. It's cool, that I'm used to the people around the building, but it's all new. It's nice to get a fresh start in that way, but also a new opportunity moving forward."
The 27-year-old first joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2020, primarily playing on special teams as a rookie. Over the next three years, the Oklahoma product worked his way up and is now a solid part of the offense. Westbrook-Ikhine now has 94 receptions for 1,276 yards and 10 touchdowns for his career.
Now, though, he faces more competition for a role in the offense. Tennessee's top three receivers are set in stone between DeAndre Hopkins and newcomers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. As such, Westbrook-Ikhine is likely competing with 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks for the No. 4 receiver role, but he feels good about where he's at regardless.
"I feel like everyone is learning together, but I feel I do have a nice step up just being in a system that's similar for some years now," Westbrook-Ikhine said. "I know the concepts, so I know the details from prior offenses. So, I feel like I can help the young guys in those little details. I've always kind of picked up offenses pretty well, and I'm trying to pick it up as quickly as I can so I can be a guy (others) can go to when they have questions."
Westbrook-Ikhine has had to prove himself time and time again in Tennessee, but to him, that's just the nature of being in the NFL.
"You definitely have to prove yourself," Westbrook-Ikhine said. "Complacency kills, so you can't be complacent. The fact that I've been here, going into year five, doesn't really mean anything. It's a totally new staff, and a totally new year, a new room. So, you always have to prove yourself in this league."
