Titans Make No Changes in NFL Re-Draft
The Tennessee Titans took JC Latham with the No. 7 overall pick, and a month after the NFL Draft, it appears that the team made the right choice.
USA Today compiled a "redraft" of last month's first round and Latham remained with the Titans at No. 7.
"We seriously considered Malik Nabers here but the Titans need an offensive tackle too much to pass on him," USA Today's Draft Wire writes.
There was some change at the top of the draft, with the Arizona Cardinals taking Rome Odunze at No. 4, allowing the New York Giants to take Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 6. That kept Nabers on the board at No. 7, but given the Titans' offensive line needs, Latham remains the pick.
The Titans were seen as reachers for taking Latham at No. 7 with Olu Fashanu from Penn State and Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State still on the board, but in this redraft, they stick with their guns.
Latham has shown a lot of progress in a short amount of time. The Titans are trusting him with left tackle duties, protecting Will Levis' blindside, and they are giving him the top spot on the depth chart from Day 1. That will give him a chance to prove the Titans right for taking him with such a high pick.
