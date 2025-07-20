Titans Are Not Getting Their Proper Due
Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons believes the Titans and their rookie quarterback Cam Ward are being disrespected. Whereas they might have only won 16 games over the last three seasons, this is a different team with a different leader.
"First off, I think that our team -- the Tennessee Titans -- never get the respect and attention we need," Simmons said during an appearance on Good Morning Football on Thursday. "I've never seen the No. 1 pick overall never get the respect and, quite frankly, the attention that he deserves."
Simmons believes the difference this season is No. 1 draft pick Cam Ward. Ward has that University of Miami swagger about him and he is bringing it to Nashville. He has already exchanged trash talk with Simmons, and that gained the veteran's respect.
Ward went from a zero-star recruit out of high school to a Heisman Trophy finalist. He was the top selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"It was after a play, we stopped him, and I think I ended up getting a sack," Simmons recalled. "All of the sudden, we're talking smack and Cally (head coach Brian Callahan) is giving him the dang play and I'm still talking smack to him, I'm jawing because that's my game -- I want to talk smack, I want to get in your head."
"It didn't faze him. He's still talking smack while Cally's getting the play to him. He's giving the play to the offense, still talking smack to me. When they gave him that play and came to the line, the next play after the smack talk, he threw an 80-yard bomb to Calvin Ridley. So, that right there showed me we got us one. He's legit."
Simmons believes Ward makes the Titans a better team instantaneously. He hopes the world takes notice and that Ward gets the individual respect he deserves. Simmons, who was once the face of the franchise, gladly turns that responsibility over to No. 1.
"I think where we're at right now with him not getting enough praise, who is not known as a No. 1 pick overall or don't get the attention and the praise that he deserve," Simmons said. "But I think that's a chip on his shoulder. You could tell by the way he goes about his business -- his swagger, his demeanor -- this gonna be one of the ones that I'm excited to see. I'm excited to get back to camp next week to be more around him and learn a little more about him."
