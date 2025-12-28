Three Last Minute Titans vs. Saints Predictions

No one said getting a win in Week 17 was going to be easy, but this is likely the Tennessee Titans' final chance to grab a win this season.

They're facing a 5-10 New Orleans Saints team that is much better than their record shows. Having won three straight, the Saints could very well win out and end the year at 7-10, riding a five-game winning streak.

While they can't look ahead to Atlanta until they take care of business in Tennessee, nothing is guaranteed.

The Titans finally ended their losing streak at home, and now they're looking to win consecutive home games for the first time in four years.

1. Cam Ward Continues To Ball Out

Finish the right way pic.twitter.com/TxrQ3XvZZY — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 27, 2025

With two games remaining, Ward is hitting his stride. The No. 1 overall pick is set for another rookie vs. rookie matchup, and this one will be quite telling against a rookie QB that seemingly has more wins than the other 2025 draft picks combined.

Tyler Shough vs. Cam Ward is an incredible rematch that no one expected to have this much hype surrounding it. Ward has really come into his own these last few weeks with six touchdowns to just one interception. The Saints' defense is solid, but this should be another 200+ yard day for the former Hurricane.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

2. Jeffery Simmons And Company Get Home

Since becoming the Saints' starter on Oct. 26, Shough has been sacked 25 times. This is a problem Ward went through at the start of his career, as Shough's offensive line is letting him down time and time again.

If there was ever a game for Simmons to get his 10th sack of the season, it's this one. The four-time Pro Bowler has yet to hit the double-digit mark in his career, so this would only further his case to be a First-Team All-Pro. Shough has been sacked at least three times in his last five games, so there's no excuse for this Titans defense not to conduct a sack party.

3. Low-Scoring Game Down To The Wire

Ten weeks ago, this was primed to be the game that determined the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, that honor goes to the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

That said, this has turned out to be a tremendous game. Both teams are peaking here at the end of the year and it should turn out to be an incredible game. While it's hard to imagine a scenario where each team scores 25+, that shouldn't take away the excitement of Nissan Stadium finally seeing a game that goes down to the wire.

