Titans O-Line Depth Remains a Mystery
The Tennessee Titans know what their starting offensive line should look like going into the season.
Dan Moore Jr., who signed as a free agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers, will serve as the team's left tackle protecting Cam Ward's blindside. JC Latham, last year's left tackle, will move back to the right side. At guard, Peter Skoronski maintains the left side while new free agent signee Kevin Zeitler will be plugged into the right. When he's healthy, Lloyd Cushenberry III will be the team's center.
As for what the second unit will look like, team reporter Jim Wyatt says it's all up in the air.
"The Titans have their starting five in place, as long as Cushenberry is ready for the season," Wyatt wrote.
"So the biggest questions entering camp hinge on who claims the back-up spots, and how many linemen the team keeps."
"[Blake] Hance is a valuable swing lineman capable of playing guard and tackle, and [Corey] Levin's offseason further showed his value inside. [John] Ojukwu figures to be the eighth lineman, which leaves one or two spots left. [Andrew] Rupcich has improved, and he has versatility. [Brenden] Jaimes has also been solid, and [Jackson] Slater is a youngster with promise. [Jaedyn] Duncan has missed opportunities because of injury. Could the Titans add an extra tackle at some point here?"
The Titans may not be done adding players to the roster, but for the time being, they appear set in the starting lineup. The backups will fight for four or five spots on the 53-man roster in hopes of being called upon to replace a starter if he's injured.
There is some promise in the back end of the depth chart, but it may be a while before it plays out in a game this season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!