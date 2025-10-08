Titans O-Line Finally Stepped Up
For the first time this season, the Tennessee Titans offensive line proved their worth. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward has been sacked 19 times in the first five games, something that didn't seem humanly possible. If head coach Brian Callahan wants to protect the potential future face of the franchise, something needed to change. Thankfully, in Week 5, Ward was finally protected.
While Ward was only sacked twice in Week 4 against the Houston Texans, he put up his worst numbers of the season. Tennessee lost that game, 26-0, as basically nothing went right for the Titans in Houston. After playing in Arizona, the opposite can be said. Sure, there was some luck on the Titans side, but no one can take away the numbers these offensive lineman put up.
According to Pro Football Focus, only five total pressures were allowed by the Titans. For the second straight week, Ward was only sacked twice. That's still two more times than Callahan would like, but it's a step in the right direction.
By the end of the game, left guard Peter Skoronski, center Lloyd Cushenberry, and right guard Kevin Zeitler all pitched a shoutout. Neither allowed a pressure as the interior offensive line played their heart out. Without JC Latham, numerous Titans' players stepped up when the team needed them most.
The exterior part needs some work, specifically with right tackle Olisaemeka Udoh. Against the Cardinals, he allowed one sack and three pressures, the most of anyone on the team. Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. also allowed a sack, though he did so on just one pressure. Shockingly, Moore's PFF grade (68.9) was lower than Udoh's (74.2).
Ultimately, Udoh is listed as RT3 according to ESPN's depth chart. Latham should be back soon, but if not, his grade does the job for someone so low on the depth chart.
Heading into Week 6, Latham and RG Blake Hance are both listed as questionable. Hance is currently on his first year with the Titans after spending time in Cleveland, San Francisco, and Jacksonville.
PFF gave Skoronski and Zietler both an 89.1 grade for their performance in Week 5. Cushenberry, who also pitched a shoutout, received an 80.4 grade. It should be noted that PFF grades are not the end-all-be-all, though they're a fun number to look at for a position that doesn't necessarily have any statistics to put in the box score. Upon Latham's return, each grade should continue to go up and Ward will have more time in the pocket than ever before.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!