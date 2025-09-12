Titans OL Admits Struggles Before Week 2
The Tennessee Titans' offense line allowed six - count em' - six sacks in the team's first game of the season on the road in Denver. For a squad trying to ease in a brand new quarterback, and really, offensive regime on the whole, that won't cut it. Thankfully, according to Moore Jr., the players know that.
"As far as an offensive line, as far as a unit, we have a lot of things to clean up," he said on Wednesday, following the team's mid-week practice leading up to gameday. Not only is six quarterback hits egregious enough, but one sack in particular led to a costly fumble that would contribute to the Titans' eventual occupation in the loser's column.
Moore talked about his own play at left tackle specifically, "I thought myself, I didn't play up to my standard," he remarked. "I didn't play up to the team's standards. I just have to respond next week." Even for fans frustrated with the line's protection in the first week out, this is an attitude you can't help but appreciate from someone in the direct line of critical fire.
It also wasn't a complete and utter loss, despite the OL's struggles. Cam Ward still managed to attempt nearly 30 passes on the day, completing only twelve largely due to his receivers consistently dropping would-be-completions along the way. The latter issue is one that may even be the more serious offensive mishap of the bunch, but that, too, is being worked on, according to primary receiver Calvin Ridley.
As the Titans lick their wounds and look to mend all the broken pieces discovered in their loss - including losing starting right tackle J.C. Latham to a re-injury - they'll prepare to face off against a visiting Rams defense that allowed just nine points total to the Houston Texans in their first game.
More specifically, he Texans converted only two third downs on nine attempts, were sacked four times, lost a fumble and turned the ball over through the air. Not only that, but Rams LB Nate Landman won NFC Defensive Player honors in his first game with the team last week. Put plainly, the Rams represent a brutal challenge for a Titans' offensive line still piecing things together.
Moore Jr. and the rest of his unit will continue to work to "clean up" until Los Angeles comes into town on Sunday.
