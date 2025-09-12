Titans On SI Shares Predictions For Week 2
The Tennessee Titans are getting back in the saddle for their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's a look at what the Tennessee Titans On SI staff predicts for the game:
Jeremy Brener
The Titans have another tough test against the Rams this week. Los Angeles did not allow a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 1, so they could shut their opponent out of the end zone for a second consecutive week.
The Titans didn't reach the end zone last week, but I think they can get some field goals up. Unfortunately, the Rams defense will be too much for the Titans to handle.
Prediction: Rams 20, Titans 6
Luke Hubbard
The Rams pose a tough challenge for the Titans in week 2. They’re led by one of the best quarterbacks in football, Matthew Stafford, and have a very talented defense.
The titans offensive line cost them the game against the Broncos, but if they can fix some of their issues, the Titans offense should look much better.
Defensively, the Titans were very impressive in week one, and if they can play a similar game, they should give the Rams a scare. Tennessee can keep this close, but LA should get the win.
Prediction: Rams 21, Titans 17
Jordon Lawrenz
Cam Ward received a ton of praise in Week 1 despite the Titans not scoring a touchdown. It'll be no easy task against the Rams in Week 2, though playing at home should at least help Tennessee cross the goal-line.
While I don't expect the Titans to beat the Rams, I expect them to play another close, competitive game. Brian Callahan has a chance to redeem himself, something Titans fans don't have much hope in. Regardless, Joey Slye will continue to do his thing while the defense secures another turnover or two.
Prediction: Rams 24, Titans 13
Lane Mills
This feels like a game that’ll be a good litmus test for the Titans offense, for better or worse. I think, with a renewed home field advantage and a week under his belt, Ward will be able to get a little more out of this offense. So long as the defense can continue to disrupt, Tennessee can pull it out.
Prediction: Titans 23, Rams 17
