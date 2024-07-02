Titans OT Needs to Show Consistency
Tennessee Titans veteran offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere is entering his third season with the team after being a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
In his rookie year, Petit-Frere started 16 games for the Titans, but he was suspended six games in June 2023 after violating the league's gambling policy by betting on other sports at the team's facility. He ended up appealing the suspension, which shaved two games off, allowing him to return sooner.
Petit-Frere, who turns 25 in September, played in just three games for the Titans, but a shoulder injury placed him on injured reserve in the middle of November. He has been rehabbing the injury since then, but he is expected to compete for the starting right tackle job during training camp later this month.
"The Titans line is still in flux, so Petit-Frere could still end up the starter at right tackle. He had the fifth-worst pressure rate allowed in 2022 and lost his job to journeyman Chris Hubbard last season," ESPN writes. "But ESPN still tracked him with an above-average pass block win rate (88.6%) in his limited time on the field in 2023. If he plays, which Petit-Frere shows up?"
Hubbard is no longer on the roster, but he'll have to compete against the likes of Dillon Radunz and Leroy Watson for the starting job. Petit-Frere has a chance to win this new staff over, but he'll have to impress veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan, the father of head coach Brian.
Perhaps the Titans are looking to move on from what was old and find some new options on the offensive line, but Petit-Frere was a Day 2 pick for a reason. He's still young enough to where he can grow, and if he can come back from his injury better than before, he can really make an impact for the Titans.
He only has 19 career games under his belt, so he hasn't shown all of what he can do. If the Titans gave him a chance, it could give them the answer as to whether he is worth keeping for the long haul or not.
