Titans New Defender Ready for NFL-Rebirth
It's been nearly six years since Tennessee Titans linebacker Shane Ray played an NFL regular season game.
Ray, 31, was a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos in 2015 but struggled to stay on the field due to injuries. He has bounced around the NFL and CFL trying to get the right opportunity to play, and while he did spend two years with the Toronto Argonauts, winning the Grey Cup in 2022, he has always wanted to get back to the U.S. and prove that he belongs in the NFL.
"When I came into the league, I came in with all the (high expectations), and now coming back it is really just on me working, and building," Ray said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "It feels good to earn what I am getting. But my life is completely different now.
"I love this game. Unfortunately, I got banged up early when I felt like it was time for me to take it to the next level in my career, and it kept me out of the league for a long time. Now I have another chance, and I feel like I am ready. I've worked, and I've prepared. Now it is on me, and I want to show what I can do."
Ray will have an uphill battle to make the Titans 53-man roster considering how much talent is at the outside linebacker position. However, the potential six-game suspension for Arden Key gives Ray a better shot at making the final roster.
Ray wouldn't have been brought into training camp if there wasn't a possibility of him making the team. He is proving to many that it isn't too late to chase an NFL dream and that hard work will always beat talent.
Ray will have a chance to showcase his talent and hard work when the Titans host the San Francisco 49ers for the preseason opener next Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT at Nissan Stadium.
