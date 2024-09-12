Titans OL Suffers Neck Injury Ahead of Jets Game
The Tennessee Titans are relatively healthy going into their Week 2 contest against the New York Jets.
However, they added a player to the injury report after limited participation in their latest practice.
Second-year guard Peter Skoronski, who was chosen with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was added to the injury report with a neck injury, leaving his status in question for the game this weekend against the New York Jets.
Skoronski is someone that the Titans are hoping to invest in their offensive line long-term. The team drafted him out of Northwestern, but immediately moved him to the left guard spot from the tackle position he played in college.
Skoronski struggled in his first season adjusting to the new position and the speed of the NFL game. However, he feels like he is improving as he embarks on his second year in the league.
"This time last year, I felt like I was all over the place," Skoronski said back during OTA's. "I didn't even know how to play guard, or get into a guard stance. "My comfort level is night and day, comparing last year to this year. A lot more comfortable in the position... Having a year in the league helps.. But also having a year at guard and having that overall comfort level where I'm not so nervous, I'm no longer a rookie."
Skoronski should benefit from new offensive line coach Bill Callahan, who is one of the best in the profession.
Now that he's had a full training camp under the Callahan regime, Skoronski can improve, but this neck injury could end up being a setback that hopefully won't keep him out for too long.
Skoronski will have one more chance to return to practice before being designated for the Week 2 game against the Jets.
