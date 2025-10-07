Titans Poised to End Three-Year Drought
It's hard to put into words how bad the Tennessee Titans have been these past few seasons. After rookie quarterback Cam Ward led them to their first win of the year, this next statistic should shed some light on their recent struggles. As Tennessee heads to Las Vegas in Week 6, they're looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2022.
Last year's 3-14 record has been discussed at nauseum, and it's a record head coach Brian Callahan doesn't plan on revisiting. After starting 0-4, they seemed destined to land in that category. Now, they may be in contention to finish with a record similar to 2022. There's still a lot of work to be done, but November 13 and November 17, 2022, was the last time Tennessee won two consecutive games.
Not only did they win back-to-back games in Week's 10 and 11 of the 2022 season, they did so on a short week. With just three days rest, Tennessee went to Lambeau Field and took down the Packers, 27-17, just days after they defeated the Denver Broncos, 17-10.
While a 7-10 record seems fantastic compared to what the Titans have done in their past few seasons, 2022 turned out to be a disaster. After starting 0-2, Tennessee won five straight games. Sitting at 5-2, they won of two of their next three and were a dominant 7-3. From there, they lost seven straight. Somehow, they fell to second place in the division after winning it back-to-back years.
Last year, the Titans had wins in Week 4, 9, and 12. In 2023, they had wins in Week 2, 4, 8, 12, and 14. Despite two of three on two occasions, they were never able to string together any wins. If they want to save their 2025 season, a win against the Raiders is crucial. While all hope was lost at 0-4, losing to a 1-4 team coming off an electric first win could be the final nail in the coffin.
Looking ahead, there are only a few instances where back-to-back wins seem possible. From Weeks 12-14, the Titans could sneak out wins against the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, or Jaguars and Cleveland Browns. Then at the end of the season, they have a chance to steal a pair of wins from the New Orleans Saints and Jaguars. Knowing how well the Jaguars have been playing, those wins are much easier said than done. With key games against the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans sure have their work cut out for them.
