Titans Get Positive Injury Updates on Two Stars
The Tennessee Titans have dealt with injuries all around the roster during training camp, but some may finally be turning a page as we get to the start of the regular season.
Veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who signed a three-year deal with the Titans this offseason, has been dealing with a calf injury for the past few weeks. However, the eight-year pro is back at practice and he isn't concerned about getting back into the motion of things.
"No concern from us," Awuzie said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "Any concern would only be from the outside. Worry, it doesn't add a day to your life. So, all you can do is take everything day by day, and that's what we've done throughout this process."
Awuzie, 29, is expected to be the team's starting cornerback opposite L'Jarius Sneed, who also dealt with a knee injury during training camp, but is back at practice.
Having their top two cornerbacks back in the mix is a huge step in the right direction for the Titans, but it doesn't stop there. The offense is hopeful that veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will return soon from a knee sprain.
"He's progressing, and he's in a good place," Callahan said via Wyatt. "It will just be a matter of how he feels during practice next week. … As long as he feels good and feels he can play at a high level, he'll be ready to roll."
Hopkins is approaching that four-to-six week timetable for his return, and if he feels healthy during practice next week, he should be available when the Titans face off against the Chicago Bears in the first game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m. CT.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!