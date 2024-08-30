Titans QB Must Improve in One Area
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is entering his first season as the full-time starter for the franchise.
Last year, the rookie second-round pick out of Kentucky began the season on the bench in favor of veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but he replaced him in the middle of the year.
Levis made nine starts in 2023, throwing for 1,808 yards and eight touchdowns against four interceptions, but he only completed 58.8 percent of his passes.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon points out that Levis was far more accurate during his two preseason outings and that should bode well for him when the regular season gets underway.
"it's certainly not a bad thing that Will Levis completed 85 percent of his passes this month. If Levis can get his accuracy on track after ranking dead-last in the league in on-target rate in 2023, he might have a chance to become a franchise quarterback in Tennessee," Gagnon writes.
It is preseason, but this is a strong sign of Levis' development. He is in a new system this season with head coach Brian Callahan taking over for the defensive-minded Mike Vrabel, and it appears to be paying off already.
On top of that, Levis also has some new targets at his disposal in veteran receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd. Having Tony Pollard come out of the backfield should also help Levis out big time. Add in the fact that he also has one of the league's most proven pass-catchers in DeAndre Hopkins as his leading receiver when he's healthy.
Hopkins was hurt throughout training camp, but he is expected to return to the field soon, potentially as early as Week 1 when the Titans visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Kickoff for that game is set for Sunday, Sept. 8 at 12 noon CT.
