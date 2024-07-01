Titans A Potential Surprise Team?
Expectations aren't very high for the Tennessee Titans after back-to-back losing seasons, but their offseason moves indicate they aren't content to just sit back once again.
In addition to a new coaching staff headlined by Brian Callahan, the Titans gave their roster quite the makeover throughout the offseason.
Receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd, as well as running back Tony Pollard, give a much-needed boost to Tennessee's arsenal of weapons, while Lloyd Cushenberry and first-round pick JC Latham should do wonders up front. Defensively, cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie push an already solid secondary to potentially being an elite one.
With all the additions the Titans have made, CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani believes they could be a team that exceeds expectations in 2024.
"Some fans in Nashville have declared this offseason the most exciting offseason in Titans franchise history," Dajani writes. "Mike Vrabel was replaced by the offensive-minded Brian Callahan, who has a young, big-armed quarterback to develop in Will Levis. That development could be expedited by the moves Tennessee made in free agency. ... What's the Titans' ceiling if he's a legitimate QB?
"Defensively, the Titans hired a new coordinator in Dennard Wilson, who has excited everyone with his approach to that side of the ball. Tennessee's pass defense hasn't finished in the top half of the league since 2018, but will have a chance now that it added cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and L'Jarius Sneed. Could the Titans surprise in 2024?"
Tennessee is competing with multiple playoff contenders in the AFC South, not to mention the AFC as a whole. Nonetheless, the Titans' roster appears more than capable of surpassing their mild expectations.
