Titans Predicted to Land Former $30 Million Defender
The Tennessee Titans definitely need to add a whole lot of pieces during the offseason after going just 4-13 in 2024.
Fortunately, the Titans have a nice chunk of cap space to make some moves in free agency, and one area in which they could use some significant help defensively is with their pass rush.
Tennessee totaled just 32 sacks this past year, which ranked toward the bottom of the NFL.
The good news is that there will be a bunch of interesting pass rushers available in March, and Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team is predicting the Titans to land former top pick Chase Young on a two-year, $30 million deal.
"Young looked like his former self with the Saints in 2024, putting together one of the best seasons of his career," Mosher wrote. "He played more than 700 snaps for the second straight season and proved that he can still be a high-end starter in the right situation. The Tennessee Titans need to add size and athleticism to their EDGE rusher room, and Young would help."
Young played in every game with New Orleans this past season, marking the first time in his NFL career that he achieved that feat. During his time on the field, he registered 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a career-high 21 quarterback hits.
So, while his sack totals may not reflect it, Young was wreaking havoc in opposing backfields. To further cement that statement, the 25-year-old totaled 66 pressures and 47 hurries.
Young was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft and made the Pro Bowl as soon as his rookie campaign.
Injuries then derailed the rest of his stay with the Commanders, leading to him being dealt to the San Francisco 49ers midway through the 2023 season.
The Ohio State product then signed a one-year contract with the Saints last year.
