Titans Predicted to Make Stunning NFL Draft Trade
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this April, and the general line of thinking is that the Titans will take either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders and call it a day.
But could Tennessee actually making a shocking move?
Jaime Eisner of The Draft Network thinks so and is projecting the Titans to trade down to No. 3, where they would then select Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter.
"Having a new general manager in Tennessee could change the Titans' plans at the top of the draft," Eisner wrote. "Is the new GM sure they want to tie their legacy to Ward or Sanders? Or, would they prefer to take the player they deem the top option in the class while gaining additional future draft assets?"
"I think it could be the latter. And if so, adding Abdul Carter would be a home run first pick of the new era. Carter is the best pass rusher in the 2025 class with a rare skill set that can make him an instant impact player," he continued.
While there have been some concerns about just how good either Ward or Sanders are in what is considered a weak quarterback class, it would be a massive risk for the Titans to punt on a quarterback when they have no other real answer under center right now.
Of course, Tennessee could do something like sign Sam Darnold in free agency, or potentially even swing a trade for J.J. McCarthy if the Minnesota Vikings opt to retain Darnold.
But chances are, the Titans will simply take the safe route and take a quarterback No. 1.
Carter is surely a fantastic talent, and Tennessee does need another pass rusher. However, it seems more likely that the Titans will just stay put and address their major hole under center.
