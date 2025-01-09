Titans Named Top Landing Spot for Pro Bowl QB
The Tennessee Titans are obviously in need of a quarterback heading into the NFL offseason, as it has become abundantly clear that Will Levis is not the answer.
There are multiple avenues the Titans can explore to land their next signal-caller.
The most obvious path is the NFL Draft, considering that Tennessee holds the No. 1 overall pick and can choose to select either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward at that spot.
Or, the Titans can pursue a solution via free agency or trade.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox put together a list of the top 50 free agents this offseason, and topping his list was Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.
Knox then listed Tennessee as one of the top potential suitors for the Pro Bowler.
"Landing in an offense that shares elements with the Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay system would be optimal," Knox wrote. "Tennessee could be an ideal landing spot—head coach Brian Callahan previously served under McVay protege Zac Taylor—though the Titans may prefer to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft on a quarterback."
Darnold just completed a spectacular regular season in which he threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 66.2 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 102.5. He earned his first career Pro Bowl selection as a result.
The 27-year-old is now on his fourth NFL team and is widely considered a rather risky talent considering that he never flashed this much brilliance until throwing to Justin Jefferson.
As a result, the safer pick for Tennessee would probably just be spending its cap space elsewhere and then picking Sanders or Ward in the draft.
The last thing the Titans want is another disaster at quarterback.
