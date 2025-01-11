Titans Should Make Massive NFL Draft Trade
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for the first time since 1978 when the franchise was known as the Houston Oilers.
However, just because the team has the top selection now doesn't mean it will stay that way.
In the months leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Titans should get several offers for the No. 1 pick and they should seriously consider taking the best one.
Whichever general manager is hired to replace Ran Carthon will want to have as many assets in their arsenal as possible, and trading the top pick will certainly give the Titans a little more ammo.
The Titans have an issue at the quarterback position, but Will Levis still has two years to go on his rookie contract, so it isn't like there isn't an option already on the roster. If the Titans aren't content with Levis, they could sign a veteran like Sam Darnold, who could right the ship after it sunk this season.
Teams like the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 and New York Jets at No. 7 could be looking to add new quarterbacks at the top of the draft, but they will need to trade up in order to guarantee a shot at one of the top two prospects: Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
If the Titans like either Ward or Sanders, then they should just take their pick. However, there is a lot of value to be had by trading the pick, and the Titans would be silly to not at least consider any of the offers that are going to come their way from teams that are looking to pick either Ward or Sanders as its next franchise quarterback.
