Titans Predicted to Make Surprise QB Move
The Tennessee Titans have control of the top of the 2025 NFL Draft order but there's still a slew of other picks that could help shape the team's future as soon as next season.
With 257 picks to sort through, there's not too many seven-round mock drafts getting released each day as we get closer to the draft, but Pro Football Network recently dropped its own version of an entire pick-by-pick prediction. The site predicts Tennessee will make an interesting decision, using the No. 1 overall pick to select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter rather than a franchise quarterback.
Instead of Cam Ward or Sheduer Sanders, PFN has the Titans potentially addressing their quarterback questions by selecting Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss in the fourth round. Given the struggles that Will Levis went through this past season, Tennessee could elect to start fresh at quarterback, and Dart offers some intriguing upside due to his experience and versatility. Mason Rudolph was serviceable at times in 2024 but he's not the future for the Titans.
Across three years at Ole Miss and one at USC, Dart went 852 of 1,307 passing for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions while adding 393 carries for 1,543 yards and 14 scores on the ground.
The selection of Carter at No. 1 would align with Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker's comments that they won't overlook "generational talent." It's possible the team could then get tons of value with an experienced player like Dart in a later round.
"We won't pass on a generational talent with 1st pick in the NFL Draft,"Brinker said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We're doing our homework on all the prospects, including the quarterbacks."
The 2025 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 24 in Green Bay. Titans fans may not know what the team will due right up until the moment that first pick is made.
