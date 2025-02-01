Titans Coach Compares Shedeur Sanders to Star QB
The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many are expecting them to take a quarterback with that pick and there are two quarterbacks to choose from.
Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are widely expected to be the top two quarterbacks taken in the class. However, the question becomes, which one should the Titans go with?
Early on in the process, Ward has become the favorite for Tennessee. That has been the most likely scenario since the Titans originally ended the season with the top pick.
Sanders, on the other hand, has more raw talent and could be a better NFL quarterback. But, there are more concerns with Sanders than there are with Ward for many teams.
That being said, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan spoke out glowingly about Sanders.
Not only did he provide some major praise for Deion Sanders' son, he also offered a comparison to a current NFL superstar quarterback.
“People had questions about Burrow's arm strength in general coming out," Callahan said. "One of the things that's makes Joe so unique, and I think you can probably put Shedeur in the same conversation. They anticipate when they throw it, they have the timing and accuracy on top of it. That makes up for the arm strength. If you're throwing on time and putting a ball when and where you're supposed to go, you're not going to have too many problems.”
During the 2024 college football season, Sanders put up big-time production. He completed 74 percent of his pass attempts for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Sanders also scored four touchdowns on the ground.
One of the big questions surrounding Sanders has been the fact that he didn't play against a lot of elite competition. He put up big numbers against teams that mostly weren't contenders.
Despite those concerns, the arm talent is clearly there. Sanders can make any NFL throw and he has a dynamic ability to make big-time plays.
Only time will tell, but these words from Callahan certainly make things more interesting. Sanders is still very much in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick and it will be very intriguing to see who the Titans decide to go with.
